Jennifer Lopez cheekily answers question about Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez is keeping tight-lipped about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

The singer-actor-dancer, 51, appeared Tuesday morning on the "TODAY" show and cheekily avoided a question about the "Argo" director from Hoda Kotb.

Hoda asked Lopez if she's happy in her relationship because, in photos, she appears very much so.

"The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez responded with a smile.

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Kotb said.

"I know," Lopez teased. "You can call me. You have my number!"

Affleck, 48, and Lopez split up in 2004 after a two-year engagement but got back together in April 2021 after the "Hustlers" star ended her engagement with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple, known as "Bennifer," has been spotted spending time together in different states such as Montana, New York, Florida, and California.

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Samuel, 9, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

In July, the couple stepped out for a lunch outing in L.A. with some of their kids in tow. The crew was seen in the Brentwood Country Mart shopping center.

Affleck was also seen taking his kids, Samuel and Seraphina, to a theme park with Emme.

Things between Lopez and Affleck have been heating up as reports have surfaced that the two have discussed moving in together.

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," an insider told Us Weekly . "They plan on moving in together very soon."

In early July, Lopez told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, "I’m super happy… I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better."

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own," she shared. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at."

"I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes," Lopez continued. "And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life."