Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with kids during Los Angeles lunch outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are bringing their families together.

On Friday, the actors stepped out for a lunch outing in Los Angeles and they had a few special people in tow.

Joining the stars were Emme, Lopez's 13-year-old daughter, and Samuel, Affleck's 9-year-old son.

Lopez shares Emme – and her twin brother Max – with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 48, shares Samuel, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

JENNIFER LOPEZ HEADS BACK TO THE OFFICE AFTER ROMANTIC WEEKEND WITH BEN AFFLECK

The crew was seen in the Brentwood Country Mart shopping center.

Lopez, 51, kept it simple by wearing an all-white outfit while Affleck wore a dark gray T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Emme, who performed with her mother during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2020, sported short blue hair, brown pants, a black top with a baggy green shirt over it, white shoes and some prominent jewelry around her neck.

Young Samuel wore his blonde hair long, a green shirt and blue pants.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK RETURN FROM HAMPTONS AS THEY CONSIDER BIG NEXT STEP IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP: SOURCE

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously in a relationship from 2002-2004, spent a weekend at the singer's estate in the Hamptons, east of New York City, but returned to Los Angeles on this week.

It wasn't long after the getaway ended that Lopez was hard at work again having been spotted at her Beverly Hills office.

The "Hustlers" star showed off her toned abs with a cut-off black top as she arrived at her office with Emme.

Things between Lopez and Affleck have been heating up as reports have surfaced that the two have discussed moving in together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," an insider told UsWeekly . "They plan on moving in together very soon."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.