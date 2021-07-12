Ben Affleck takes kids Samuel, Seraphina to theme park with Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme

Ben Affleck enjoyed time with two of his kids, Samuel, 9, and Seraphina, 12, on Sunday at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actor/director was also accompanied by girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme, 13, who was spotted munching on snacks and enjoying the sites.

Affleck was dressed casually in dark green pants and a black tee-shirt with the phrase "Don't poke the bear."

The "Argo" star and Lopez, 51, rekindled their romance in April and have been spotted spending time together in different states such as Montana, New York, Florida, and California. They were previously engaged from 2002-2004.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK RETURN FROM HAMPTONS AS THEY CONSIDER BIG NEXT STEP IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP: SOURCE

Lopez shares Emme – and her twin brother Max – with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Samuel, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

Last week, the couple stepped out for a lunch outing in L.A. with some of their kids in tow. The crew was seen in the Brentwood Country Mart shopping center.

Things between Lopez and Affleck have been heating up as reports have surfaced that the two have discussed moving in together.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK COZY UP IN MATCHING OUTFITS IN THE HAMPTONS HOURS AFTER HOLLYWOOD FAMILY OUTING

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," an insider told Us Weekly . "They plan on moving in together very soon."

Lopez and Affleck got back together after 17 years not long after the pop star and retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez ended their relationship in April.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Recently, Lopez hinted at her romance with Affleck while discussing her latest single with Rauw Alejandroand, titled "Cambia El Paso" ("Change the Step"), with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe . She said she’s having the "best time of my life."

"I’m super happy," Lopez said. "I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own," the Super Bowl halftime performer said. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at."

"I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes," she continued. "And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life."