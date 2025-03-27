Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

‘American Pie’ star Tara Reid pushes for a sequel as she hits indie film red carpet

Reid starred in the raunchy teen comedy franchise in the 2000s

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Tara Reid explains why she agreed to appear on 'Special Forces' Video

Tara Reid explains why she agreed to appear on 'Special Forces'

Tara Reid told Fox News Digital she wanted to participate in "Special Forces" to show audiences how much she's grown.

Tara Reid is feeling nostalgic as she looks toward her career’s future.

Reid had a fresh new look when she hit the red carpet Wednesday for the Indonesian horror film "Pabrik Gula" (or "Sugar Mill" as it’s known in the U.S.), wearing a black leather jacket and long skirt.

Her appearance at the premiere comes just a few days after she shared some throwback pictures of her "American Pie" days on Instagram.

"Nothing like the good ol days with my cast! Who’s ready for another American Pie? I think it needs to happen!" she wrote in the caption.

TARA REID SAYS REMAINING UNMARRIED AND CHILDLESS MADE IT HARD TO SHAKE ‘PARTY GIRL’ IMAGE, HURT HER CAREER

Tara Reid in 2025 and 2001

Tara Reid stepped out on the red carpet for the Indonesian horror film "Pabrik Gula" just a few days after she shared throwback pictures of her "American Pie" days. (John Sciulli/Frederick M. Brown)

The 49-year-old has been working plenty in the years since the hit teen comedy, with films like the SYFY channel's "Sharknado" series and a recent appearance on the CBS sitcom "Ghosts" in 2023.

In 2023, Reid also appeared on the Fox reality series "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test," looking to prove she was more than her early 2000s party girl image.

Tara Reid in a white dress

Reid asked fans if they wanted more "American Pie" in her recent Instagram post. (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I feel like I've been bullied a lot, you know, in my life. And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me," she told Fox News Digital at the time. "And stop bullying me for kind of always the same things. And to let them see, you know, I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in 'American Pie.'"

Tara Reid wearing a Rolling Stone t-shirt in 2001

Reid told Fox News Digital in 2023 she felt "bullied" by the public's perception of her as a party girl. (SGranitz/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The negative attention prompted Reid to step back from Hollywood.

"I needed a break," she said. "You know, I think everyone needs a break from something when it becomes too much."

Since then, Reid has concentrated on starring in several independent projects, including the upcoming "Dr. Quarantine," which she recently earned a best actress award for at the Hollywood Reels film festival.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"This award means so much to me.. I want to thank my director White Cross for challenging me to bring this character alive and pushing me past any limits, and my cast and crew for all of your hard work to bring this project alive. So thankful for the outcome and for the success of this film to win another award and be recognized for the thing I love most in this world, acting," she wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid continued, "Thank you so much to my fans, I couldn’t do this without you thank you for all your love, the comments and support have truly made my heart happy."

Trending