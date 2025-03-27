‘American Pie’ star Tara Reid pushes for a sequel as she hits indie film red carpet

Tara Reid is feeling nostalgic as she looks toward her career’s future.

Reid had a fresh new look when she hit the red carpet Wednesday for the Indonesian horror film "Pabrik Gula" (or "Sugar Mill" as it’s known in the U.S.), wearing a black leather jacket and long skirt.

Her appearance at the premiere comes just a few days after she shared some throwback pictures of her "American Pie" days on Instagram.

"Nothing like the good ol days with my cast! Who’s ready for another American Pie? I think it needs to happen!" she wrote in the caption.

The 49-year-old has been working plenty in the years since the hit teen comedy, with films like the SYFY channel's "Sharknado" series and a recent appearance on the CBS sitcom "Ghosts" in 2023.

In 2023, Reid also appeared on the Fox reality series "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test," looking to prove she was more than her early 2000s party girl image.

"I feel like I've been bullied a lot, you know, in my life. And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me," she told Fox News Digital at the time. "And stop bullying me for kind of always the same things. And to let them see, you know, I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in 'American Pie.'"

The negative attention prompted Reid to step back from Hollywood.

"I needed a break," she said. "You know, I think everyone needs a break from something when it becomes too much."

Since then, Reid has concentrated on starring in several independent projects, including the upcoming "Dr. Quarantine," which she recently earned a best actress award for at the Hollywood Reels film festival.

"This award means so much to me.. I want to thank my director White Cross for challenging me to bring this character alive and pushing me past any limits, and my cast and crew for all of your hard work to bring this project alive. So thankful for the outcome and for the success of this film to win another award and be recognized for the thing I love most in this world, acting," she wrote on social media.

Reid continued, "Thank you so much to my fans, I couldn’t do this without you thank you for all your love, the comments and support have truly made my heart happy."