Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sofia Vergara is candidly calling out her previous co-stars.

The "Griselda" actress, 51, described what she thought about each of the past celebrities she’s worked with, including on-screen "Modern Family" husband Ed O’Neill, 77.

When asked if Vergara has an active "Modern Family" group chat, she jokingly revealed that O’Neill struggled to participate in conversations.

SOFIA VERGARA ADMITS ‘MARRIAGE BROKE UP’ OVER JOE MANGANIELLO WANTING KIDS

"He doesn't really do it the right way," Vergara laughed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "He'll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We're all like, 'Huh?'"

Vergara additionally referred to her "Modern Family" co-star as the "love of my life."

The stars of the family sitcom have been known for their tight-knit bond on and off-screen, as "Modern Family" aired for 11 seasons.

The Emmy Award-winning American show explored relationships between three different sets of parents and their children.

Vergara, who portrayed Gloria in "Modern Family," was also asked about her other co-star Julie Bowens. "She is my sister," Vergara happily replied.

She was also asked about Sarah Hyland, who played one of Bowen’s on-screen daughters, and Eric Stonestreet, who was the brother-in-law of Bowen’s character, on the hit show.

"A beauty," Vergara remarked. "A big, good friend," she added of Stonestreet.

The actress reflected on her favorite "Modern Family" episode she’s worked on.

She explained it was a Halloween episode in Season 2, where O’Neill was dressed as a gargoyle, while she was a witch.

"The producers and directors wanted to kill us because we could not hold it together," she recalled. "We would laugh… we couldn’t do a scene looking at Ed f---ing… dressed as a gargoyle."

Meanwhile, O’Neill recently appeared on another "Modern Family" co-star’s podcast, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

'MARRIED... WITH CHILDREN' STAR ED O'NEILL AIRS DIRTY LAUNDRY WITH FORMER CO-STAR AMANDA BEARSE

O’Neill explained an on-set feud with his longtime co-star for another hit family show he was on for 11 seasons, "Married… with Children."

"It was also kind of a show that no one wanted to admit that they liked," he told Ferguson on his podcast about the sometimes-controversial series.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

O’Neill reflected on his tenure on the show, admitting his feud with Amanda Bearse was something he regretted. "We didn’t get along, and we did for a long time. We were great friends. And I could guess, I don’t want to speak for her… It started when we got the cover of TV Guide."

O'Neill said Bearse and David Garrison, who played supporting characters Marcy D'Arcy and Steve Rhoades, were not to be featured. "They were told they could not be on the cover. Because they had a rule: there's only so many [that] can be on the cover," he said of TV Guide's restrictions. "Now they violated that for like two shows, I think it was ‘M*A*S*H’ and ‘Dallas,'" he explained.

"That was an exception. They weren’t doing it for us. And we were lucky to get it. It was like the sixth year in or something," he said of the July-August 1989 cover. The show premiered in 1987. "We were thrilled to get the cover of TV Guide. It was big. And Amanda and David came out in unison from their dressing room. We were on the soundstage, and she said, ‘We expect you to go to [co-creator] Ron Leavitt and tell him this doesn’t work. We’re all on the cover.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"If I was diplomatic, I should have said, ‘Fine. I’ll talk to him about it,'" O'Neill suggested.

"But instead, I said, ‘No. I’m not doing that. I'm sorry you guys aren't on the cover. I really am! I wish you were! But we can't do anything about it. What do you want me to do, lie to you, and tell you that you know, I'm going to go to bat for you? I'm not,'" he remembered thinking.

"That's my regret," O'Neill told Ferguson, admitting he would have done things differently in retrospect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.