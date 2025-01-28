Jennifer Lopez, Kelsea Ballerini, Renée Zellweger stun in lace, sheer and cut-outs: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shimmered as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," at the Sundance Film Festival, wearing a sheer black gown with a sparkly spider web design on it.

The singer and actress accessorized the Valdrin Sahiti gown with black velvet high heels, a black velvet clutch and a few rings on her fingers. Her makeup included a nude lip with dark eyes, including bold eyeliner and lashes, paired with an elaborate updo reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

She posted multiple photos from the evening on social media, sharing with her fans in one of the captions that "this project has been such a labor of love" and that she's excited for her fans to see it.

"You really looked so beautiful!" one fan wrote on a different post featuring the red carpet look. "I have never thought of spiders as being beautiful, and yet, here we are. Wow," another wrote, while a third told her "you never miss."

Kelsea Ballerini

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning as she posed for photos at the SiriusXM studios in black trousers and a matching suit jacket, which she paired with a sheer shirt with a black collar underneath.

She also paired the look with sheer black high-heeled shoes, a few rings and small diamond hoop earrings. The star wore her hair in a low bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

While co-hosting on "Today with Jenna & Friends," Ballerini gave some insight into her relationship with her boyfriend Chase Stokes.

"I often hear, ‘They make me a better person.’ I like ‘bigger,’" Ballerini said. "I feel like when you get into a relationship, when you’re really ready for it, you’re already better. You should be a really healthy, good, whole version of yourself going into it."

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger looked regal when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" in Paris, wearing a sheer Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder gown with a scalloped neckline and floral lace patterns on it.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for photos, keeping her makeup look natural and wearing her hair in a low ponytail tied together with a black bow. She styled the look with black heels and an emerald ring.

Zellweger starred in the first "Bridget Jones Diary" movie in 2001, playing the titular character. The upcoming fourth installment follows Bridget Jones as she manages motherhood, work and dating, even dabbling with dating apps.

Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure

Danica McKellar looked stunning as she celebrated her 50th birthday with a ballroom dancing-themed party, wearing a sparkly disco-ball inspired sequined mini dress with a halter neckline.

"Dancing truly lights up my soul and gives me a powerful motivation to stay in shape. I really think it keeps me young in mind, body and spirit!" McKellar said in a statement.

She posed for photos with many of her guests, which included fellow '90s child stars, friends and other Great American Family actors, including Candace Cameron Bure and Jesse Hutch.

Bure was all smiles as she posed in a sequined two-piece set composed of a long sleeve top and a matching high-waisted skirt. Hutch kept it casual in jeans, a black shirt and a black suit jacket over it.