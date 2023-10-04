'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar’s move to Tennessee was a ‘total quality of life improvement’

Danica McKellar has taken a step away from Los Angeles, but not her career.

The "Wonder Years" star moved to Tennessee a year ago, and the change of scenery has been refreshing.

"Tennessee is a total quality of life improvement. It’s gorgeous, I love the seasons," McKellar told Fox News Digital.

"I grew up in Southern California and I love LA, and I love California. But I have to say, the seasons are really something else. I love watching the leaves change colors, and I love it when it gets cold. And I love when it’s really hot, humid.

'THE WONDER YEARS' ALUM DANICA MCKELLAR SHARES WHAT KEPT HER GROUNDED AFTER BECOMING A CHILD STAR

"Maybe it’s some sort of honeymoon period. I’ve been there about a year now, but I love all the seasons."

McKellar has also continued her journey with faith, a newer addition to her life that coincided with her move to Tennessee.

WATCH: 'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar shares why she loves her life in Tennessee

"I would not say I’ve embraced religion so much as relationship. I’ve found my faith, and it’s been an amazing life changer," she said. "I have this sense that everything’s going to be fine in a way that I never really had before."

Her spiritual relationship also seems to have strengthened other relationships in her life, including with her long-time friend, "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure.

‘WONDER YEARS' STAR DANICA MCKELLAR REVEALS LOVE TRIANGLE WITH CANDACE CAMERON BURE BACK IN THE 1980S

"I am so grateful to Candace Cameron Bure for bringing me into this era of my life. She really had a lot to do with it," McKellar said. "Also my dad. He’s been a believer for a long time.

"It’s just been a beautiful, beautiful gift, and it feels so good, and I want everyone to have that feeling."

McKellar’s also continuing her work in TV and film.

WATCH: Danica McKellar thanks Candace Cameron Bure for new ‘relationship’ with faith

"I am just as busy in Tennessee as I was in Los Angeles because so much of everything that I do is virtual, online, preparing for projects," she explained. "I shoot my movies mostly in Canada. But I like to say that my view out the window is a lot prettier. And when I have to drive some place, it’s just a gorgeous drive."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

MARK WAHLBERG, JULIA ROBERTS AND MORE STARS WHO HAVE MOVED OUT OF HOLLYWOOD

The 48-year-old’s latest project, "Swing into Romance," premieres Saturday on Great American Family and gave her a chance to hit the dance floor again after appearing on season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars."

"‘Swing into Romance’ has three full-on ‘Dancing with the Stars’-level swing jive routines. It’s no joke," McKellar shared.

WATCH: Danica McKellar shares 'DWTS' memories ahead of her new movie, 'Swing into Romance'

"I rehearsed a ton. I took a lot of ice baths, also reminiscent of my time on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Something I learned, if you don’t want to hurt, then you take an ice bath after you dance. It’s unpleasant but it’s worth it."

Making the movie also reminded her of her time on the show, "except, no eliminations. And you get a second take if you want it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McKellar was partnered with "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy and finished in sixth place during her season. The experience got her hooked on dance, and she said she "kept taking lessons after that because I just loved it so much."

The actress was able to discuss the movie thanks to an interim agreement through SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union still on strike, and the production company that produced "Swing into Romance."

"It's so great because I've been dying to talk about it," McKellar said. "I'm so grateful to Fran Drescher, our SAG-AFTRA president, for making these interim agreements possible.

WATCH: ‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko shares how Danica McKellar helped him through his first major acting role

"I’ve heard her say these interim agreements are part of her strategy for getting the big networks on board, so I’m so excited that me promoting my movie actually supports her efforts, and I’m really praying for a quick resolution at this point. I know it’s been a long time, I know a lot of people are out of work, and I’m really hopeful and I’m so grateful for all her efforts."

The movie also stars "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko, who is partnered with Oscar winner Mira Sorvino on the current season, and McKellar dropped by this week’s taping to cheer them on.

"'Dancing With the Stars' is one of the craziest, most amazing experiences I’ve ever had. And I haven’t been back here in years. It’s really exciting to be back. I cannot wait to see everyone dance," she said.

"But that all prepared me for working with Gleb. And a few times, he said, ‘Hey I have to thank Val for preparing you so well because you still got it.’"

APP USERS CLICK HERE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Savcehnko, in his first acting role, plays the ex-fiancé and ex-dance partner of McKellar’s character, and the two worked closely to prepare each other for the movie.

"I have to say, this was his first acting job, and he did amazing," McKellar said. "It was really fun because I got to coach him in acting. So, he was coaching me in dance, and I was coaching him in acting, and you’d never know it was his first movie. He did a fantastic job playing my ex-fiancé and ex-dance partner, and I can’t wait for you guys to see the movie."

Savchenko told Fox News Digital his character was "this Russian superhero in dance" and joked that, in his scenes, he has a "Russian ‘Terminator’ accent," a nod to his actual Russian roots.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"It was incredible," he added. "I enjoyed every moment, every day, being on set. I came on set even when they were not my days to shoot just to learn. I was behind the scenes, I had earphones on just to listen and see the monitor, what they were doing how they were acting. It was almost like this month of an acting job was an acting boot camp for me.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But, at the same time, I had a chance to train Danica and dance with her. And we had a lot of fun doing this, and she is so into dance."

"Swing into Romance" premieres on Great American Family Saturday, Oct. 7.