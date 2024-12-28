Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez refused to pay Bruno Mars’ ‘ridiculous’ $5 million performance fee, wedding planner says

Celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum shared star’s reaction during a recent podcast interview

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lopez called out Bruno Mars for his multi-million-dollar performance fee. 

During a podcast interview, celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum shared Lopez’s reaction when she discovered how much it would’ve cost to book a performance with the "24K Magic" singer. 

"We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'" Blum explained on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast."

jlo bruno mars

Jennifer Lopez's previous wedding planner Marcy Blum shared that the artist called Bruno Mars' $5 million performance fee "ridiculous" during her nuptials to MLB player Alex Rodriguez. (Hector Vivas/John Esparza via Getty Images)

Blum recalled telling Lopez that she had "just worked with" Mars on another wedding event. The "Marry You" singer received $5 million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour, according to Blum.

"Don’t be ridiculous!" Blum recalled Lopez's shocked reaction.

Bruno Mars

The "Marry You" singer received $5 million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour, according to celebrity wedding planner, Marcy Blum. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey)

The "Wedding Planning for Dummies" author added that she was able to share that story since she "never signed an NDA."

Alex Rodriguez in a black tuxedo looking to his right and Jennifer Lopez in a blue one shoulder dress looking to her right

In 2017, Jennifer Lopez began dating former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez. The couple got engaged in 2019. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Reps for Blum, Lopez and Mars did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In 2017, Lopez began dating former New York Yankees slugger Rodriguez. The two got engaged in 2019. They postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and eventually ended their relationship in 2021.

At the time, the former couple issued a joint statement to "Today."

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement said. 

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split

Earlier this year, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court. (Getty Images)

Shortly after that breakup, Lopez reunited with actor Ben Affleck. The two reunited after previously ending their first engagement in 2004.

They tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a more traditional and lavish ceremony in Georgia a month later.

Earlier this year, Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Affleck was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Lopez has been married four times, first to Ojani Noa, then Cris Judd, followed by the father of her children, Marc Anthony. 

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

