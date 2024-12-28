Jennifer Lopez refused to pay Bruno Mars’ ‘ridiculous’ $5 million performance fee, wedding planner says

Jennifer Lopez called out Bruno Mars for his multi-million-dollar performance fee.

During a podcast interview, celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum shared Lopez’s reaction when she discovered how much it would’ve cost to book a performance with the "24K Magic" singer.

"We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'" Blum explained on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast."

Blum recalled telling Lopez that she had "just worked with" Mars on another wedding event. The "Marry You" singer received $5 million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour, according to Blum.

"Don’t be ridiculous!" Blum recalled Lopez's shocked reaction.

The "Wedding Planning for Dummies" author added that she was able to share that story since she "never signed an NDA."

Reps for Blum, Lopez and Mars did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In 2017, Lopez began dating former New York Yankees slugger Rodriguez. The two got engaged in 2019. They postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and eventually ended their relationship in 2021.



At the time, the former couple issued a joint statement to "Today."

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement said.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Shortly after that breakup, Lopez reunited with actor Ben Affleck. The two reunited after previously ending their first engagement in 2004.

They tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a more traditional and lavish ceremony in Georgia a month later.



Earlier this year, Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Affleck was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Lopez has been married four times, first to Ojani Noa, then Cris Judd, followed by the father of her children, Marc Anthony.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.