Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s minister says couple exchanged 'beautiful words' during ceremony

The minister who officiated Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding is sharing new details about the "beautiful words" the couple exchanged during their wedding vows.

Ryan Wolfe spoke to People magazine about their Las Vegas wedding and said the pair had "their own vows that they wanted to share with one another" during their ceremony Saturday night.

Wolfe wouldn’t share the exact wording of the wedding vows but told the outlet, "They had their own words, and they were beautiful words to each other."

"It was an emotional moment they shared with one another," Wolfe continued. "You can definitely see the love that they have for each other."

On Saturday night, Wolfe and his co-worker, Kenosha Booth Portis, were starting to wrap the night up after hosting five 9 p.m. wedding services at A Little White Wedding Chapel when Affleck and Lopez arrived in an SUV.

"We were locking up everything, and they get out, and we were like, 'OK, well I guess we can do one more,'" Wolfe told the outlet. "So they walked in, and I know Jennifer Lopez, of course. But you don't expect to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walking through the door every day."

Wolfe noted that the couple looked "very familiar" as they waited in the lobby of the chapel.

"I didn't recognize them [at first]," he said. "I think it was just because I didn't expect to see them."

Wolfe escorted Affleck and Lopez to separate areas within the chapel so they could slip into their wedding’s best.

"Jennifer was going to go change in our break room, and then, as I was walking Ben Affleck to the restroom outside the men's public restroom, he said, 'No, I don't need anything fancy. I'm not fancy,'" he recalled. "I walked him out there, and then, all of a sudden, it just hit me. I'm like, 'That's Ben Affleck! That's Ben Affleck!' You don't want to make them feel uncomfortable, so you don't want to get so nervous and so starstruck, but it was hard not to do."

Wolfe noted that the couple's two witnesses were Lopez’s daughter Emme and one of Affleck’s three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"One of his kids were there and one of her kids, and they were the witnesses," Wolfe says. "Now they have to be 18 to be the legal witness, but I allowed their kids to sign their souvenir document. So they signed that, and I gave that to them. And then, of course ,our coordinator, Kenosha, had to be their official witness on the official license."

Ben and Jen’s wedding did not feature a professional photographer. Instead, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s child snapped pictures.

"Their kids took pictures during the wedding, and then I set up Ben's phone there in the chapel, and they videoed the ceremony," he said. "There was no professional photographer."

In the JLo newsletter, Lopez said the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," Lopez wrote. "Best night of our lives."

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 and had plans to marry in September 2003 but postponed the wedding and eventually ended their relationship by January 2004.

They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement earlier this year after he proposed while she was in a bathtub.

