Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engagement: All of the details on the ‘bubble bath’ proposal

Jennifer Lopez shared details on how exactly her second engagement to Ben Affleck happened in her "On The JLo" newsletter.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," Lopez began.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, "is that a yes?’"

"I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’"

JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO BEN AFFLECK

The "Marry Me" star then detailed how she was feeling after she said yes to Affleck.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she began.

"It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

The ring Affleck proposed with featured a green-hued stone, and Lopez shared how special the ring is to her.

"Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be," she shared.

Lopez announced the news in a short video posted to her website in which she admired her diamond accessory, whispering "You’re perfect."

Lopez, 52, had teased the video earlier on social media. In a video post captioned "Major announcement," she said, "So I have a really exciting and special story to share." She giggled before urging fans to go to her website for the news.

The couple began dating for the second time after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April 2021, and last month the pair once dubbed "Bennifer" bought a $50 million home in Bel-Air.

The couple first got together, however, in 2002, getting engaged in the same year before postponing their wedding and announcing their split in January 2004.

The pop singer’s first engagement ring was a 6.1-carat pink diamond reportedly worth between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony from 2004-2014, and Affleck, 49, married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The couple divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with Anthony, and Affleck has two daughters and a son with Garner.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.