Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'obliterate every dog' after her son gets bitten by one

Jennifer Lawrence has a bone to pick with dogs everywhere.

Following a screening of her new film, "Die My Love," on Wednesday, Jan. 7, in New York City, the 35-year-old actress shared that after having children, her perspective on dogs has changed, saying, "I just see them as a threat."

"One of them bit my son, and that made me just want to obliterate every dog," she revealed, per People. "I'm just like, 'I'm going to take out you and your f---ing family. You and your friends. I'm going to go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anyone who looks like you is dead.'"

Lawrence also said she chose to rehome her dog, Princess Pippi Longstocking, who she adopted in 2017, after having children.

According to E! News, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star revealed that her dog now lives with her parents, adding that her dog "did not like New York," and that after her children were born, "dogs became so scary."

Lawrence shares two sons with her husband, Cooke Maroney: Cy, 3, and a second child who they welcomed in 2025.

The actress is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in her latest film, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson, but missed out on a nomination at the Actor's Awards. Lawrence joked about her close friend, actress Emma Stone, receiving a nomination at the award show, joking, "she's been beating me for decades, and it's an honor."

"All of our friends were like, ‘Congratulations, Emma,' and then I would just do, like, a sad face," she said. "And then every time she's tried to, like, talk today, I've just been like…‘If you can talk, why are you not so sorry?’"

In the movie, Lawrence portrays a young mother who descends into madness, sparking the concern of her partner, played by Pattinson.

Lawrence had her big break in the industry in 2010 when she starred in "Winter's Bone," leading her to receive her first Academy Award nomination. She later gained international fame and became a household name when she starred as Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" franchise.

When speaking with Variety in June 2023, Lawrence revealed she would love to play Katniss again, telling the outlet, "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent."

A prequel film, "Sunrise on the Reaping," set 24 years before the events of the first movie, is set to premiere in November 2026, could give Lawrence the chance to reprise the role, as her character makes an appearance in the epilogue of the book the film is based on.

"Jennifer Lawrence's performance in the first four movies is a big part of the reason why I want to be an actor. She's amazing," Maya Hawke, who stars in the prequel, said during a recent appearance on the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." "I'm just such a big fan of hers, and so to be anywhere near that franchise means the world to me."

