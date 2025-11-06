Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence relives mid-air plane horror that nearly killed her: 'The pilots were crying'

'Silver Linings Playbook' star Jennifer Lawrence claims pilots thought they were all going to die during emergency plane landing in 2017

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Critics blast Jennifer Lawrence: 'She negated accomplishments of women who preceded her' Video

Critics blast Jennifer Lawrence: 'She negated accomplishments of women who preceded her'

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss actress Jennifer Lawrence's recent interview with Variety in which she claimed to be the first female lead in an action movie.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lawrence says she nearly died during a private flight in 2017 flying from her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to New York City.

The actress recalled that even the pilots believed they were going to die after the plane's two engines failed midair, forcing an emergency landing.

"One engine went out, and then we were making an emergency landing because we only had one engine," the "Die My Love" star said during an appearance on the "Las Culturistas" podcast.

JESSICA CHASTAIN SPARKS OUTRAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER COMPLAINING ABOUT A $15 CREDIT FROM JETBLUE AIRLINES

"I was flying with a family friend, and he was being really strong, like he was my guy. And then he was trying to make me laugh and was like, 'You know that everything's OK, because you can still hear the other engine.'

"'Like if the plane goes silent, we're f-----,'" she continued. "And as soon as he said that, I knew it would happen."

Jennifer Lawrence wears black at a film festival

Jennifer Lawrence recalled the time she almost died during an emergency plane landing. (Arnaitz Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Lawrence described the terrifying moment when everyone realized both engines had failed, including her friend.

"He knew that we were gonna die," the "Silver Linings Playbook" star told the podcast hosts. "I mean, the pilots knew we were going to die. Like, the whole cockpit was lit up — lights, sirens. Like, the pilots were crying.

"We were just, we were going to die," she added. "And I had my little dog Pippi on my lap, and I just felt so bad for her because she didn't agree to this.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the premiere for "Die My Love" wearing a black gown

Jennifer Lawrence was flying on a private plane when both engines went out. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"And then we were getting closer and closer, and I was kind of trying to leave like voice messages for my friends and family. 'I had such a nice life, don't worry about it. Don't mention this, this and this in your speech,'" she said on the podcast. 

The pilots diverted the flight to Buffalo to attempt an emergency landing.

"And then, as we start getting closer, I see a runway and I'm like, ‘Wow, maybe we’ll …' And then I see fire trucks and stuff. I'm like, ‘Maybe we’ll crash.' And then flew back up in the air and kind of like caught wind for a sec, and then bounced again and just kind of went like that," Lawrence explained, moving her hands up and down. 

"And then the firemen broke open the door, and then all of us just started hugging and sobbing."

Lawrence previously opened up about the plane horror in 2021.

"I know, flying private, I deserve to die," she joked to Vanity Fair at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black dress to a movie premiere

Jennifer Lawrence recalled the moments after the engine failure. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

"We were all just going to die," Lawrence told Vanity Fair, remembering the moment she had learned both engines had failed. "I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’"

The "Hunger Games" star explained to the magazine how she spent her possible last moments.

"I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy.

"But I thought, 'Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live. Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennifer Lawrence appears at an event

Jennifer Lawrence said the plane eventually landed, and nobody was injured. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lawrence has held onto her flight anxiety ever since, explaining she's still scared all these years later.

She admitted to Vanity Fair. "It made me a lot weaker."

"Flying is horrific, and I have to do it all the time," Lawrence added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue