Jennifer Lawrence knocks Kourtney Kardashian as 'annoying' during lie detector test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite her deep love for the Kardashians, Jennifer Lawrence has a bone to pick with one specific member of the famous family.

On Friday, the "Hunger Games" actress opened up about what she really thinks of the eldest Kardashian daughter while taking a lie detector test with her "Die My Love" co-star Robert Pattinson for Vanity Fair.

"You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with the Kardashians?" Pattinson, who held up a photo of Khloe Kardashian and said, "Is this woman your favorite Kardashian?"

The actress quickly interrupted him and said, "Yes," before admitting her disdain for another.

KIM KARDASHIAN BLAMES CHATGPT FOR MAKING HER FAIL MULTIPLE LAW SCHOOL TESTS REPEATEDLY

"Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts," Lawrence quipped. "Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it."

"Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Like, just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!" she added.

Lawrence has previously talked about her "obsession" with the Kardashians over the years.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SOMEONE 'EXTREMELY CLOSE' TO HER PUT OUT A HIT ON HER LIFE

In 2017, the actress said she turned to the Kardashians' reality TV series while filming her horror film, "Mother."

"I've said it before, but I got to such a low point in this film, and going into such a dark place that I eventually had to bring the Kardashians in," she said on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" at the time.

"Not in person, obviously! I had to do this one scene, and I hadn't gone that dark before, I had never done something that horrifying," she continued. "I started getting scared a couple days before so I was like, I need a tent to keep away from all the extras because I didn't know what I would do."

KRIS JENNER DEFENDS SECOND FACELIFT AT 69, SAYS IT'S HER VERSION OF 'AGING GRACEFULLY'

"It was just a computer that was playing ‘The Kardashians,’ and had head shots, and it also had notes to me from them, that I had written. I can't share any of them because I don't want to offend anybody, and they're my own personal thoughts.…"

Since then, Lawrence has become close friends with the family.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2020, Lawrence celebrated her 30th birthday and received a sweet message from Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the media personalities.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE WAS 'AT PEACE' WITH NEVER RETURNING TO HOLLYWOOD AFTER TAKING BREAKS

According to Entertainment Tonight , Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a birthday wish for the Oscar winner.

In the first of several messages, Jenner, 70, shared an image of herself and Lawrence cuddling on a bed, acting surprised while reading a book.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Happy birthday Jen!!!" said the first note.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A second photo depicted the two hugging one another.

"You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!" the reality star joked.