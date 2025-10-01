Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian says someone 'extremely close' to her put out a hit on her life

Investigators contacted 'American Horror Story' star Kim Kardashian about a threat from someone in her inner circle

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial Video

Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial

The SKIMS founder set to confront Paris robbery gunmen in court. (Video credit: AP)

Kim Kardashian was left terrified after learning someone put out a hit on her life.

"I got a call from investigators," Kim revealed in the trailer for the next season of "The Kardashians."

"Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," the 44-year-old mom of four told the camera during a confessional.

Kim Kardashian on a TV set

Kim Kardashian claimed someone put out a hit on her life in the Season 7 trailer of "The Kardashians." (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

The entire family — Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Rob Kardashian — seem to make an appearance in trailer for Season 7, which will premiere Oct. 23.

"Everyone’s kind of on edge," Kendall said while sitting with the family.

"I heard footsteps walking into my room," Kylie recalled.

In a voice-over, Kim can be heard saying, "I’m terrified out of my mind."

The trailer then cuts to the "American Horror Story" actress in a confessional.

"I’m happy it’s over," she told the camera.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kim's representative for additional comment.

Kim Kardashian at the Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian said she was "terrified" about the alleged hit put on her life. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The Kardashian and Jenner children

Season 7 of "The Kardashians" premieres Oct. 23. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into Kim's Paris robbery court case.

"Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?" Kris can be heard asking as the two seemingly get ready to head to the courthouse.

"I want to be who I want to be," Kim replied.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian arrive at Paris court.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner exit court May 13 in Paris. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Kim took the stand to testify in May.

"I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me," she recalled on the stand. "I absolutely did think I was going to die."

On Oct. 3, 2016, the intruders allegedly disguised themselves as police officers with ski masks as they broke into her room at the No Address Hotel, tied up the reality star and placed her in the bathtub while they stole various jewelry pieces, including her $4 million engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

The group who robbed Kardashian was known as the "grandpa robbers" due to their age. More than 17 people were arrested as suspects in the case after investigators found trace amounts of DNA on plastic bands tied around Kardashian's wrists. The case was finally ordered to go on trial in 2021 with 12 people charged.

The ringleader of the group and seven others were found guilty on May 23.

