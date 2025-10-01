Kim Kardashian says someone 'extremely close' to her put out a hit on her life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian was left terrified after learning someone put out a hit on her life.

"I got a call from investigators," Kim revealed in the trailer for the next season of "The Kardashians."

"Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," the 44-year-old mom of four told the camera during a confessional.

The entire family — Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Rob Kardashian — seem to make an appearance in trailer for Season 7, which will premiere Oct. 23.

"Everyone’s kind of on edge," Kendall said while sitting with the family.

"I heard footsteps walking into my room," Kylie recalled.

In a voice-over, Kim can be heard saying, "I’m terrified out of my mind."

The trailer then cuts to the "American Horror Story" actress in a confessional.

"I’m happy it’s over," she told the camera.

The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into Kim's Paris robbery court case.

"Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?" Kris can be heard asking as the two seemingly get ready to head to the courthouse.

"I want to be who I want to be," Kim replied.

Kim took the stand to testify in May.

"I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me," she recalled on the stand. "I absolutely did think I was going to die."

On Oct. 3, 2016, the intruders allegedly disguised themselves as police officers with ski masks as they broke into her room at the No Address Hotel, tied up the reality star and placed her in the bathtub while they stole various jewelry pieces, including her $4 million engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

The group who robbed Kardashian was known as the "grandpa robbers" due to their age. More than 17 people were arrested as suspects in the case after investigators found trace amounts of DNA on plastic bands tied around Kardashian's wrists. The case was finally ordered to go on trial in 2021 with 12 people charged.

The ringleader of the group and seven others were found guilty on May 23.

