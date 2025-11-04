NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is pointing the finger at ChatGPT after failing several law school exams.

On Monday, the 45-year-old reality star and aspiring lawyer appeared alongside her "All's Fair" co-star Teyana Taylor in the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview series. While taking a test administered by Taylor, Kardashian opened up about her usage of the artificial intelligence tool.

Kardashian responded "Yes" when Taylor, 34, asked if she used ChatGPT, but replied "No" when questioned about whether she consulted it for "life" or "dating" advice or if she considered it to be a "friend."

"I use it for legal advice," the SKIMS founder revealed. "So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there."

Though Kardashian didn't directly respond to Taylor’s question about whether using AI qualifies as "cheating," she admitted that ChatGPT often gives her incorrect answers, which she said has hurt her test scores.

"They're always wrong," she said. "It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail! Why did you do this?' And it will talk back to me."

Despite having back-and-forths with ChatGPT, Kardashian insisted that it was not a friend.

"So she's a frenemy?" the "Coming 2 America" star asked.

"Yes, a frenemy," Kardashian agreed. "But then I will talk to it and say, 'Hey, you're gonna make me fail. How does that make you feel – that you need to really know these answers? I'm coming to you.'"

She continued, "And then it'll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along.'"

"So she clocked you," Taylor pointed out.

"Clocked me," Kardashian admitted.

"So, technically, you and ChatGPT are friends – just toxic friends," Taylor said.

Kardashian acknowledged that she and ChatGPT were "toxic friends" but joked, "They need to do better."

"Because I'm leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson – and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," Kardashian said.

"It's like a thing," she continued. "I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, 'Can you believe this b---h is talking to me like this? This is insane.'"

After being questioned by Taylor, the lie detector operator confirmed that Kardashian's admissions about her use of ChatGPT were true.

Kardashian, who is the daughter of the prominent late attorney Robert Kardashian, began studying law in 2018 through California’s Law Office Study Program, which allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under licensed attorneys instead of attending law school. She first publicly revealed her plans to pursue a legal career during a 2019 interview with Vogue.

In 2021, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced that she had passed California's "baby bar" exam in 2021 after three failed attempts. Kardashian completed her six-year program in May and is awaiting her results after sitting for the California bar exam in July.

In "All's Fair," Kardashian and Taylor play attorneys who are members of an all-female law firm. The Ryan Murphy-created Hulu show also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson.