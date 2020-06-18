Jennifer Lawrence joins Twitter after claiming she ‘never’ would, shares anti-corruption short film

Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter after adamantly being against social media for years.

The “Red Sparrow” actress joined the platform with the handle @JLawrence_RepUs in early June. She shared her first tweet on June 16, which was a call to action for the “Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for [Breonna Taylor] death accountable.”

“For three months since her murder Breonna Taylor's family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice,” Lawrence, 29, wrote. “We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHer Name.”

The actress sits on the board of RepresentUs which aims to “bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.”

Lawrence is currently working on a campaign called Unbreaking America: Solving the Corruption Crisis, an initiative that aligns with the Black Lives Matter movement. In the campaign, Lawrence teamed up with people to explain the corruption in America's current government and advise others on how to make a change such as voting.

The “Passengers” star also shared a clip from a short film starring Omar Epps and Desmond Meade which explained how the criminal justice system disproportionately affects black men. “Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life,” she wrote.

In 2014, Lawrence said in a BBC Radio 1 that she would “never get Twitter.” She explained, “I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me ... If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not.”

The actress added, “The Internet has scorned me so much.”

Lawrence later revealed in 2018 that she had a secret social media account to follow others, but not to post.