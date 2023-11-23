Jennifer Lawrence stunned by wardrobe malfunction during holiday celebration

Jennifer Lawrence is laughing off a wardrobe mishap.

The "Hunger Games" star remained in good spirits after her belt accidentally became undone during a Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue holiday event in New York City.

While the Hollywood actress delivered a speech to unveil the luxury retailer’s annual holiday window display, she was met with an unexpected surprise.

"I’m so sorry, that was so loud," Lawrence said during her remarks. "My belt popped off!"

In the viral video, the Oscar winner appeared alarmed by the sound of the mic, which caused her to jump while the accessory fell off her outfit. Lawrence was stunned and covered her hands over her mouth.

After the wardrobe malfunction, she proceeded with her speech and continued to say she was excited about celebrating the holidays.

Lawrence, 33, stepped out for the occasion in a stylish black jacket with a white shirt underneath. She topped off her look with a matching black headband and a belt – until it popped off.

Her appearance comes after her recent role in her new film, "No Hard Feelings."

She previously faced renewed scrutiny over her full-frontal nude scene, as a fully naked Lawrence emerged from the water in a shocking skinny-dipping scene where she fought off young adults with no clothes on.

Although it was a shocking scene, Lawrence had no qualms.

She told Variety while promoting the movie earlier this year, "I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me."

Fans were mixed in their reactions to the scene, with most surprised by Lawrence’s nude appearance.

"Never thought I'd see a naked Jennifer Lawrence body slam a kid on the beach but maybe nature is healing," one person wrote on X.

"Did I really just watch Jennifer Lawrence fight in the nude? Wtf," wrote another.

Despite the furor surrounding the scene, it seems unlikely to have a negative impact on Lawrence’s career.