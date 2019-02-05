Jennifer Lawrence engaged to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is getting married.

The actress’ rep told Fox News Tuesday that Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are engaged but did not provide any further details.

The pair sparked engagement rumors after Lawrence stepped out wearing a new piece of bling on her left ring finger.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S EX NICHOLAS HOULT SAYS THE FORMER COUPLE ARE LIKE ‘FAMILY’

Page Six reported earlier Tuesday that Lawrence, 28, and her art dealer beau, 33, were seen celebrating at a New York City restaurant over the weekend.

In January, Us Weekly reported the pair were “very serious” and “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

The “Hunger Games” actress previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult from 2011-2014 and was briefly linked to Chris Martin in 2015. She also dated her “mother!” director Darren Aronofsky from 2016-2017.

According to Page Six, Maroney works for New York's Gladstone Gallery which boasts clientele like Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney.