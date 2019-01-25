Nicholas Hoult says he and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence are like ‘family’

Nicholas Hoult said he has no ill will toward his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence and considers her family.

The “X-Men: First Class” co-stars began dating in 2010, according to Us Weekly. The two briefly split in 2013 before getting back together in 2014. They broke up a few months later but have remained on good terms. When asked by the Evening Standard how he gets along with Lawrence while on the set of "Dark Phoenix," the latest movie of the "X-Men" series, the actor said they are like a “big family.”

JENNIFER LAWRENCE REPORTEDLY DATING A NEW YORK ART GALLERIST

"It’s pretty similar to ‘Skins,’ we’re a big family, we’ve been doing those movies since we were 20 years old," Hoult said referring to “Skins” the popular British coming-of-age drama he starred in when he was younger.

"As much as the ‘Skins’ crowd grew up together, the 'X-Men' crowd really grew up together. It’s been a good eight, nine years making those movies,” he said.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE REVEALS HOW SHE DEALS WITH BODY SHAMERS AND WHEN SHE FEELS MOST 'POWERFUL'

Hoult, 29, is now dating model Bryana Holly. The two welcomed their first child together. Meanwhile, Lawrence, 28, is dating director Cooke Maroney, a gallery director.

Lawrence went to see Hoult in his latest film “The Favourite,” Entertainment Tonight reported.