Jennifer Lawrence teases Amy Schumer about new bedtime: 'Don’t make me resent the baby'

It appears Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t quite adjusted to splitting her time with friend Amy Schumer’s newborn baby.

Schumer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a series of text messages she received from Lawrence.

"You up?” Lawrence texted the comedian, adding she had a question about Hulu’s “The Handmaid's Tale," per a screenshot of the conversation from E! News.

"It's an emergency,” she continued.

After Schumer didn’t respond, the “Hunger Games” star messaged her again.

"Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2," she asked. "I can't remember where I left off. Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don't make me resent the baby."

After another period of time passed without a response from Schumer, Lawrence texted her again.

"Wow. [You are] really asleep before 11. I'll be damned."

Eventually, Schumer responded.

“Hi! I’m awake! She ran away,” she joked.

Later, Schumer posted the exchange to her Instagram story, captioning the thread: “Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby.”

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in early May. Since then, the “Trainwreck” star has been candid about the struggles that come with being a new mom, such as the apparent lack of privacy and still using hospital underwear.