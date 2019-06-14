Jennifer Lawrence admits she had a 'bridezilla moment' following engagement to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence was candid this week when describing what she called a “bridezilla moment.”

Lawrence, who got engaged to her art dealer beau Cooke Maroney in February, opened up about her relationship, wedding planning and more on Thursday during an episode of Catt Sadler’s “Naked” podcast.

Aside from gushing over Maroney, (she said he’s “the greatest human being [she’s] ever met”), the 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actress also admitted she recently had a moment when she was less than calm.

“Yesterday was my only 'bridezilla' moment where I cried because I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.'”

But that moment aside, Lawrence said she’s been easy going when it comes to planning her big day.

“I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it [wedding planning]. I’m like, too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.’”

Host Sadler further probed Lawrence about her relationship, asking the star when she knew Maroney was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her days with.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid, but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney,” she said.

“I definitely wasn’t a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully,” she continued.

Added Lawrence: “He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”

The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” actress has gushed over Maroney, 34, in the past. Earlier this month, for instance, Lawrence said Maroney is “the best person [she's] ever met in [her] whole life.”

Lawrence has been linked to Maroney, who works for New York's Gladstone Gallery, since last June.

In May, the pair reportedly enjoyed an engagement party in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.