Jennifer Hudson delivers powerful performance in Aretha Franklin biopic trailer

Jennifer Hudson effortlessly belts out Aretha Franklin’s top hit, “Respect,” in a new trailer for the biopic based on the late singer’s life.

In the new clip, we see Hudson as she portrays Franklin in the movie, which follows Franklin's life from a young girl singing at her pastor’s church to a megastar.

The Grammy singer also depicts the Queen of Soul’s work during the Civil Rights movement.

"You got to disturb the peace when you can’t get no peace,” Hudson said in the powerful trailer.

Actors Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron and more also make an appearance in the teaser.

The newest trailer for the biopic first aired at the virtual BET Awards on Sunday.

Hudson also performed “Young, Gifted and Black.”

The former “American Idol” contestant was selected by Franklin to play her in the biopic prior to her death in 2018.

“Respect” is scheduled to arrive in theaters in December.