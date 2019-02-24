Jennifer Hudson's Oscars performance of 'RBG' song 'I'll Fight' falls flat for many viewers

Among the handful of powerhouse performances at the 2019 Oscars, perhaps none drew more of a mixed reaction than normally reliable songstress Jennifer Hudson.

The 37-year-old singer took to the 91st Academy Awards stage to perform her hit “I’ll Fight,” from the Oscar-nominated film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The star took the stage for the performance in a unique suit and gown hybrid. As she sang, the wall behind her projected a slew of images from various civil rights and protest events throughout America’s history.

JENNIFER HUDSON CALLS ARETHA FRANKLIN MOVIE ROLE 'A DREAM'

Unfortunately, despite the aesthetically pleasing showcase, fans took to social media to lambast what they considered to be a flat and at times off-key song.

“I’m sending Jennifer Hudson a bill for breaking all the windows in my house with that performance. #TheOscars,” one user wrote.

“Jennifer Hudson sis!!! They key sis! The key!!!” a more frantic user noted.

“I love Jennifer Hudson but she was overblown and very much so off pitch in places. Sorry,” wrote another.

Others were quick to note that, while Hudson normally delivers in moments like these, the Oscars performance wasn't up to expectations.

OSCARS WITHOUT A HOST KICKS OFF WITH QUEEN PERFORMANCE, TRUMP JAB

"Love Jennifer Hudson but that long note she held wasn’t done very well. Yikes," wrote one user.

Meanwhile, there were still many that supported the singer and had no complaints about her time on the Oscars stage.

"Jennifer Hudson is an Angel who has fallen into Earth," one user wrote.

"Beautiful performance by Jennifer Hudson and this backdrop was #chills #Oscars #RBG," wrote another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jennifer Hudson, incredible as always #Oscars2019," wrote a third.