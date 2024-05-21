Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck's daughter Violet's graduation leaves actress in tears

Jennifer Garner is getting emotional as her daughter hits a major milestone.

The actress – who shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck – took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos showing her reaction to Violet's upcoming high school graduation.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote in the caption. "(Bless our hearts)."

In the first photo, a teary-eyed Garner is seen cheering on Violet during a graduation event. The second photo features the actress wiping tears from her eyes.

The next two slides include Garner crying on a plane and saying, "How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?"

The last photo shared shows Garner sporting "2024" glasses.

It is unclear if Affleck was also in attendance at the event. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Close friends and fans were quick to offer words of encouragement and love for Garner.

"Oh honey... I know," Reese Witherspoon commented. "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."

"I literally can’t believe this," Busy Philipps added.

"You know it really does get better," one follower wrote. "Seeing them adult is a really cool thing too. I can’t say I don’t miss a full house, but it’s fun to watch them navigate life in their own way."

Last year, Garner got some attention for her comments about parenting during an appearance on "Today."

The actress was asked on the show about her parenting style, and she answered, "I just really enjoy my kids. I don’t know that I have some overarching philosophy. I just think they’re such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around."

She added, "But I also think it’s OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect."

While the phrasing is a bit eye-catching, she elaborated with, "Their lives are their own. I’m not trying to live their life, and I don’t mind that they see that I love mine."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this post.