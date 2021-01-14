Jennifer Garner leaves hilarious comment on bikini-clad influencer’s snowy video

Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to reach into her bag of wits.

The "Peppermint" and "13 Going on 30" actress had a hilarious reaction to a video that showed a social media influencer’s determination to produce eye-catching internet content despite the fact it was below freezing outside.

"First of all, bless her heart," Garner, 48, seemingly wrote on Wednesday in the comments section of an Influencers in the Wild video which was caught by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. "Second, does she need soup? Hot chocolate? Some jeans? I’d like to help a girl out."

In the video, the unnamed influencer is captured dancing in front of what appears to be a wireless ring light while donning a pink robe affixed over her pink and white bikini. The internet creator is also keeping her ears warm with pink earmuffs.

"Can’t knock the hustle," wrote another social media commenter, while another rolled their eyes with an emoji: "Literally ANYTHING for the gram."

Added another commenter, "Omg! I know what ‘Bless her heart means’ 😝😝😝 It’s not good," while another joke-writer added, "Lol [Garner’s] right. Catching pneumonia for content."

The mother of three has been known to showcase her comedic chops on social media and even performed a dance number on Tuesday in front of an audience of her chickens alongside ballet dancer Tiler Peck.

"Happy birthday to sunshine girl, @nycballet principal ballerina and my favorite backyard dance buddy — @tilerpeck," the "Alias" alum captioned the video post. "You light up any day, Tiler, even the chickens agree—we can’t wait to see you back on stage this year!"

She also cleverly fended off pregnancy speculation by fans in October who inquired in comments after Garner shared a photo of herself with a jack-o’-lantern.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be --pregnant," said Garner, who shares her kids with ex Ben Affleck, responded. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have a [sic] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."