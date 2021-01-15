Jennifer Coolidge doesn't want to replace Kim Cattrall on 'SATC' revival

Kim Cattrall isn't returning for the revival of "Sex and the City" which means the role of Samantha Jones could be up for grabs.

Many fans have been pitching names of different actresses and Jennifer Coolidge was in the mix. But she told Andy Cohen she isn't into the idea.

"You know, I was a huge, and still am, a huge 'Sex and the City' fan. It’s one of those shows [that] you can just watch the reruns and never get times of them," Coolidge, 59, told Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday.

"But I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part. It was just the perfect — yeah, I don’t think you can replace her," she said.

HBO Max announced on Monday that the series would be returning with a chapter, titled "And Just Like That..." and will feature Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," a press release explained.

HBO Max, HBO's streaming service, has ordered 10, half-hour episodes and is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring.

"Sex and the City" began as a television show in 1998 and ran until 2004 on HBO. The four best friends reunited for two films, released in 2008 and 2010.

While fans are excited about seeing the iconic best friends again, other fans asked Parker on social media why Cattrall will be absent.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

Another commenter suggested that Parker and Cattrall, 64, "dislike each other" and Parker quickly shut down the notion, responding, "No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isnt [sic] part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

Parker wrote to another fan of Cattrall’s absence: "She will always be there. And we are so excited. X."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed on this report.