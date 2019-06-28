Don’t expect 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston to change her signature hair color — ever

Jennifer Aniston won’t be changing her signature hair color anytime soon — or ever, according to her longtime colorist Michael Canalé.

Canalé, who first met the actress when she was filming the pilot for the beloved sitcom “Friends” more than 20 years ago, told Page Six Style that Aniston “had medium brown hair, a little past shoulder length” when they were first introduced.

“I decided to switch her out from her natural brown to a caramelized blond with feather-thin highlights, a color that looked like she loved being on the beach,” he continued. “Chris [McMillan] then cut it and made it easy for me to drop in those signature highlights around her face to bring out the cut and accent her eyes and face. This collaboration became known as ‘The Rachel.’”

Since 1994, the colorist said both Aniston’s cut and color have minimally changed. Though Canalé noted that the actress has occasionally gone a bit more blonde, "she stays true to the original and I really don't see her changing it up too radically."

That’s partly because Aniston is a “classic,” he added.

“While most other celebrities have tried long and short and wildly different colors, Jennifer has become a style icon because she doesn’t go trendy,” he said. “And she could. She’s so beautiful and has such an amazing bone structure and eyes; she could totally pull off something different. But she’s a classic, and she knows it."

Canalé added: “She skews toward the completely natural, sun-kissed look, and doesn’t force anything — it’s what I love about her."