Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez are all smiles in latest Instagram photo

Jennifer Aniston is peeling back the curtain on her friendship with Selena Gomez.

The "Friends" alum, 51, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to give fans a rare glimpse into her friendship with Gomez. The actress shared a selfie featuring the "Rare" singer, 28, as they celebrated their manager Aleen Keshishian’s birthday.

"Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian We love you," Aniston captioned the photo, while tagging Gomez in the process.

In the picture, Aniston and Keshishian are seen smiling at the camera, while a laughing Gomez looks away, according to a snapshot by Elle.

In January 2020, Aniston guest-hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and interviewed Gomez, giving more insight into their friendship.

"You’ve always been so sweet," Aniston said to Gomez. "You really are a genuine ['Friends'] fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza."

Gomez then revealed that the two had met in a bathroom at a Vanity Fair event years prior.

"Well, nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom, wearing a black dress," Gomez prefaced. "I think we were at Vanity Fair something event, and I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you, and you were just like so nice."

"You just walked out of the bathroom and you were going back, and my heart like, stopped. I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god.’"

The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum’s adoration of Aniston can even be traced back to a 2014 Instagram post, where she discusses watching the actress while growing up.

"I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE," Gomez wrote. "I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year."