Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock joke about both dating Tate Donovan: 'He seems to have a type'

It's a small world, and for some A-list stars, Hollywood is even smaller!

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock revealed they hilariously met for the first time through a mutual boyfriend they previously dated: actor Tate Donovan.

The two stars caught up in the March 2020 issue of Interview magazine, where Bullock took the reins of the interviewer. The actresses discussed their career highlights and future goals and recalled just how Donovan introduced them.

According to the actresses, Donovan introduced them at a Golden Globes party hosted by CAA.

JENNIFER ANISTON RECEIVES HILARIOUS BIRTHDAY WISH FROM EX JUSTIN THEROUX

"Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say 'our' because you and I both partook of this one human being," Bullock joked.

"Yes, we did. That's a beautiful way of saying it," Aniston responded. Bullock pointed out that Donovan was a "very patient human being, given that he dated us both."

JENNIFER ANISTON SIZZLES IN PHOTO SHOOT ON 51ST BIRTHDAY, TALKS EARLY CAREER AND WHAT MAKES HER UPSET

Aniston then pointing out: "He seems to have a type."

"Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous," Bullock boasted.

The Hollywood stars added that Donovan's introduction led to more memories between the two, including a booze-filled night at their friend Lorenzo's wedding.

Aniston recalled Bullock sending her over for a shot of Jack Daniels, which led to the actresses going "back and forth" until they each got sick.

"I'd never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since," Aniston admitted.

"You and me both, sister," Bullock revealed.

Bullock and Donovan starred in "Love Potion No. 9" together in 1992 and dated from 1990 to 1994. Aniston was linked to Donovan from 1995 to 1998.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donovan is known for appearing briefly on "Friends" as Rachel's boyfriend, Joshua, for five episodes.