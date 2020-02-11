Jennifer Aniston receives hilarious birthday wish from ex Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is telling everyone that it’s her birthday.

The “Friends” alum isn’t bragging, but she issued a huge thanks for all of the well-wishes she has received on her special day, even the one from her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Aniston, 51, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and displayed a message for all of her fans and loved ones, thanking them “for all the birthday wishes today. 11:11 2/11,” she wrote over a screenshot of the time (11:11).

That also meant thanking Justin Theroux, who Aniston was married to for two years before the pair announced their split in February 2018. They have remained incredibly cordial ever since.

"Grabbing 2020 & another year just like...," Theroux shared on his own Stories, along with a hilarious black-and-white pic of Aniston channeling her inner Incredible Hulk-gone-mad expression. "Happy Birthday B ❤️."

Many of Aniston’s friends in showbiz also issued their own tributes to the actress on their respective accounts.

“No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️,” wrote Aniston’s fellow “Friends” costar Courteney Cox along with a shared selfie of the pair twinning with matching glasses, attire and hairstyles.

Matthew Perry, who joined the social media platform just days ago, also shared a throwback photo of himself with Aniston and simply wrote: “Happy birthday, Jenny!!!”

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon posted an elegant photo of herself with the birthday girl at an industry function, writing; “Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️”

Tom Hanks’ wife, actress Rita Wilson, wrote: “Sweet angel woman, light of so many lives, the babelicious bird who takes care of all in her nest, @jenniferaniston happy birthday to you!!! We love you!!!!”

Ellen DeGeneres also got in the birthday fun in the best way she could – by sharing some of the hilarious moments the pair have had together over the years.

“Happy birthday, @JenniferAniston,” wrote DeGeneres. “I can't wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs!”

In October 2019, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram after years of avoiding social media.

Aniston's first post was a picture of herself and her "Friends" co-stars, which currently has over 15 million likes. According to People, Aniston broke the record for reaching 1 million followers faster than any other account, doing so in just over five hours.