Jennifer Aniston's ex Tate Donovan reveals he was 'dying inside' while filming 'Friends' with the actress

Thin back to the '90s and you'll probably remember Rachel Green dating a guy named Joshua on Friends.

Well, Josh was played by actor Tate Donovan - who was actually going through a break-up from Jennifer Aniston at the time. Awkward.

Now Tate, 54, has revealed just how uncomfortable it was pretending to fall for a woman he'd recently split from.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he says: "I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time.

"And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough."

Unfortunately, the tricky situation also spelled the end for his character.

Tate explains: "It was just six episodes. I mean, only because we were breaking up. We were like: 'Hey, can we not keep doing this? Cause this is really painful and tough.' "

"The people that know that we dated think that we met on 'Friends.' But in fact we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on Friends together," he said.

Luckily for Tate, the rest of the Friends cast helped him through.

And it's just as well they did - his and Jennifer's storyline was pretty intense.

It involved Rachel cooking up numerous schemes to win Joshua over, before scaring him off by answering her front door in a wedding dress.

Tate says: "Those six people were amazing to me. They were fantastic. It wasn’t cliquey for me at all. I was lucky.

"The good thing that came out of it was that everyone was really cool about it, and really as helpful as they could be. In other words, they were just compassionate, very compassionate about the whole break-up."

He continued, "It was sort of like I proved that, hey, I guess I’m a pro. If you can go through a tough break-up, and still do your job, then you’re a pro."

"It was good," he said. "It was really ultimately a great experience of how people can treat you really well, and you still do your job even though you’re sort of dying inside."

We all know that Rachel ended up with on-off boyfriend Ross Geller when the hugely popular series came to an end in 2004.

But what happened to Joshua? Did he find his lobster?

“Joshua is happily married and has an 18 year-old kid who is about to go to college,” envisions Tate. “He’s doing well. He’s doing good."

We're glad to hear it.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.