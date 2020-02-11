Jennifer Aniston sizzles in photo shoot on 51st birthday, talks early career and what makes her upset

Turning 51 doesn't seem to be fazing Jennifer Aniston.

The "Friends" star is the subject of an interview and photo shoot from Interview Magazine, in which Sandra Bullock asked her about her positivity, how she supports women, starting out in the industry and if there's anything that upsets her.

Accompanying the article were several sizzling photos of Aniston.

In some, she wore a leather jacket with knee-high boots; in others, a two-piece get-up consisting of a pink top and a leather skirt.

The actress also posed in a black Versace dress and was dripping with Cartier jewelry.

In the interview, Bullock, 55, first complimented Aniston on her positive outlook and asked her what helps her maintain her attitude.

"I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: 'I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,'" Aniston said.

She continued: "So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'"

Bullock then praised Aniston for supporting fellow women in the industry, welcoming them into her home and sharing her life with them. The duo pointed out that while Aniston's support for women has existed for a long time, the practice is just now gaining mainstream attention.

"... This conversation of women supporting women is new, but I think we have been doing it for a long time," Aniston said. "When I landed in Los Angeles at 20 years old and I fell into those girls who are still sitting around the table today, they were on a different path."

"I’d never had a circle of women who got together and talked forever," the actress said. "I was like, 'God, these California people don’t shut up. They talk about their feelings and cry in front of each other.' I said to myself, 'Here I am, a girl who grew up in New York City, and now I find myself in Laurel Canyon, wearing a flowery dress and someone put a crystal around my neck and is burning sage around my head. I have landed on Mars.'"

"But I really think it was something that saved me," she added. "This is a really tough business that we’re in that is not always kind or inclusive or supportive. A lot of the time, it’s the opposite. I remember going to auditions and girls would never want to share anything. Or they would talk to you during your auditions to distract you when they knew you were trying to work on your stuff."

It would appear on the outside that nothing gets Aniston down, but the truth is, there really are a few things that upset the superstar.

She said that "turning on the television, listening to the news [and] reading the paper" make her "really sad and really angry."

"The division that’s been taking place," she said. "The complete chaos that’s existing. When people show greed and bad behavior and a lack of gratitude. It’s so hard to put this in an eloquent way. When you see people behaving badly and hurting other people, that makes me very angry. And abuse of animals, obviously."

As for what she's looking forward to, Aniston said she has "a little screenshot" in her mind that she's looking forward to realizing.

"... I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked," she said. "That’s the joyous snapshot in my head."