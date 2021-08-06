Jennifer Aniston reacts to criticism over her decision to cut unvaccinated people out of her life

Jennifer Aniston is doubling down on her stance about the coronavirus vaccine.

The "Friends" actress recently admitted she's had to cut ties with some friends who "refused" or "did not disclose" their coronavirus vaccination status.

The 52-year-old's revelation was met with backlash, and on Thursday, she brought some attention to the questions surrounding her decision on her Instagram Stories.

One fan appeared to be confused by Aniston's decision, writing, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?" The star replied, "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."

"BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry," Aniston continued. "We have to care about more than just ourselves here."

In another post, Aniston shared a photo featuring embroidery that said, "What doesn't kill you mutates and tries again."

The Emmy-award winning actress first admitted to trimming down her inner circle earlier this week in an interview with InStyle.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts," Aniston said. "It's a real shame."

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she added.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston insisted. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Aniston strongly pleaded with her Instagram followers last summer to mask up as the number of cases across the United States continued to grow.

"This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives," Aniston wrote about wearing face masks at the time. "And it really shouldn't be a debate."

She revealed she received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on May 7.

"We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now," Aniston wrote in the caption of a photo sharing the news. "Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.