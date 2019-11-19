Jennifer Aniston reaches 20 million followers on Instagram, friends troll her

Jennifer Aniston’s friends are trolling her on Instagram.

The “Friends” actress recently took to the social media app to thank fans and celebrate a big social media milestone — as she recently hit 20 million followers on the platform.

While fans congratulated the popular actress, several of Aniston’s personal friends took the opportunity to poke fun at her for her achievement.

“Mindy Project” actress Fortune Feimster jokingly commented, “We’re living very parallel lives.”

“Master of None” actress Lena Waithe responded to Feimster’s comment, stating “Ditto.”

Waithe also left her own comment, jokingly referring to Aniston as an “Overachiever.”

Comedian David Spade wrote, “Right behind you!” in a self-deprecating manner, given his 2 million follower count.

Erin Foster commented, saying, “WTF you’ve only been here a couple weeks, I’ve been working this scene for 4 yrs!!”

Aniston’s stylist, Jamie Mizrahi pondered, “Why’d it take you so long[?]”

Mizrahi’s comment plays upon the fact that Aniston joined Instagram just one month ago, when she broke both the platform's and the Guinness World Record by reaching 1 million followers in five hours.

Since joining Instagram in Oct. 15, Aniston has treated fans to several “Friends” throwbacks and images of what is happening in her daily life.

When actor Matthew McConaughey joined Instagram, Aniston offered him some advice on navigating the social media platform.

“Just try to have fun with it... Just don't overthink it," the 50-year-old actress told Extra in an interview in early November.