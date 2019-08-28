Matthew McConaughey to become film professor at University of Texas

Alright, alright, alright!

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas at Austin as a professor this fall semester.

The 49-year-old will teach in the university's Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015. The university said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor."

“He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious,” said Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum. This fall, his students will be studying “The Gentlemen” and “Mud" with director Jeff Nichols, who is scheduled to visit.

The university says McConaughey is respected for his "willingness to work with students beyond the classroom."

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a press release. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He's appeared in more than 50 films, including "Dazed and Confused," ''The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.