Jennifer Aniston posts first #TBT on Instagram

Instagram newbie Jennifer Aniston posted her first throwback photo on the social media app in honor of "Throwback Thursday."

In the black-and-white photo, a young, seemingly grumpy Jen is seen wearing a bucket hat. The actress did a photo slideshow and posted a similar selfie from the September cover shoot for InStyle magazine, where her freckles are prevalent across her nose and cheeks and she is wearing a bucket hat similar to the childhood photo.

Although Aniston first joined Instagram three days ago, she definitely seems to be getting the hang of it; she's already posted three photos.

Her first Instagram photo ever was a selfie with her former cast members from "Friends."

"And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," she wrote.

Aniston has racked up over 13.6 million followers and broke Instagram's and Guinness' world record for reaching 1 million followers in five hours. The "Murder Mystery" star beat the previous record-holders, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome," Aniston wrote in her second post, which was a video of her smacking her phone after it glitched.

During her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, the actress was amazed at her new social media clout, saying "(I'm the) most reluctant person to ever join Instagram. It’s kind of crazy."

After Kimmel asked her who talked her into finally creating an account, she responded, “I don’t know, a lot of people.”

“I just got tired of, you know ... what you resist persists,” she continued. “So, what the hay? Just do it.”

"I'm trying to build content, as they say," joked Aniston about what her plans are for her account on the platform.

The actress revealed she previously had a "stalker account," saying, “When I was thinking about doing this I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool."

