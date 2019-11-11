Jennifer Aniston thanks iconic 'Friends' role for her successful career

Jennifer Aniston credited her “iconic” role as Rachel Green in “Friends” for her big win at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actress was introduced by her “Murder Mystery” co-star, Adam Sandler, before she took the stage to accept the People’s Icon Award for her lengthy career.

“Thank you for this incredible honor. This town dolls out a lot of awards, but the People’s Choice, this has always been special to me. Because, as actors, we don’t do this for critics or for each other, or to make our families proud, you know? We do this for the money,” Aniston joked. “No, I’m just kidding... we do it for you guys, we really do.”

She added: “None of us could do what we do if it was not for all of you, and you have been so good to me!”

That’s when the “Friends” star pivoted to talking about the role that made her a household name.

“If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut. 'Friends' was truly... it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us,” she said.

“You believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossibly large apartments,” she added, mocking the unrealistic size of the character's New York City pad.

The actress then noted that “Friends” paved the way for everything she’s done in her career since the show took its final bow in 2004. She also commented on her return to television by way of the AppleTV+ series “The Morning Show,” calling the medium "where it all started."

Aniston recently became somewhat of a viral sensation when she joined Instagram and shared a rare photo of the sitcom cast all together as her first post.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston wrote. “HI INSTAGRAM!”