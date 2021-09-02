Jennifer Aniston hints at launch of her own beauty brand, LolaVie

Watch out, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer Aniston announced on Thursday that she’s getting in on the celebrity beauty brand boom and launching her own, called LolaVie, on Sept. 8.

While the "Friends" star, 52, hasn’t yet shared further details about her forthcoming products, LolaVie’s website shows test tubes filled with bamboo, lemons and water, perhaps hinting at all-natural skincare.

Plus, according to documents obtained by Page Six Style, an application was filed to trademark the name LolaVie in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care in July 2019.

JENNIFER ANISTON EXPLAINS WHY SHE WILL ‘ABSOLUTLEY NOT' TRY ONLINE DATING

All would make sense, as Aniston’s cryptic posts show the famous blonde from behind, teasing only that "something’s coming."

While this would be Aniston’s first foray into a full-blown beauty business, she also holds the title of chief creative officer at Vital Proteins and has long been the face of Aveeno.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2010, she released a perfume called LolaVie — which she explained meant "laughing at life" — but later abruptly changed the scent’s name to "Jennifer Aniston" due to conflicts with a similar brand.

"It’s a long story and honestly it’s too personal to tell, but it has a special significance," she said at the time of her original name choice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite her enviable looks that will certainly have fans flocking, Aniston’s got some stiff competition in the celebrity skincare space; Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande are both set to launch cosmetics companies this year, while Kim Kardashian is expanding into skincare.

Paltrow, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner are among the other stars already dominating the game.