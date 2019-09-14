Expand / Collapse search
'Friends' creators confirm there won't be a reunion series

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
More bad news for "Friends" fans.

After the beloved comedy series announced it's leaving Netflix in July for WarnerMedia's new streaming service, the show's creators confirmed there won't be a reunion or reboot series happening anytime soon.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot," co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said during the Tribeca TV Festival, according to Deadline.

"The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added.

She reasoned that a continuation of the series is "not going to beat what we did.”

"Friends" cast (Clockwise) David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Arquette, Matthew Perry, and Jennifer Aniston. (AP)

Co-creator and executive producer David Crane agreed.

“We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it," he added.

During the panel, the exec also revealed a few behind-the-scenes details about the show, like how they never thought of Monica and Chandler getting together until the audience reacted to them onscreen together.

FRIENDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani (Jon Ragel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“We never intended Monica and Chandler,” Kauffman explained. “But the audience reaction was so strong, and their chemistry was so good that we ultimately had to listen to the show. We knew there’s a real relationship here.”

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.