Jennifer Aniston teased Adam Sandler with countdown texts leading up to 'Murder Mystery' kissing scene

When Jennifer Aniston found out she would be sharing an on-screen kiss with her longtime pal Adam Sandler, she couldn't help but tease her co-star ahead of their smooch.

Sandler told the Associated Press that the former "Friends" actress sent him text messages counting down until they had to lock lips for Netflix's "Murder Mystery."

"She loves it," Sandler said. "She sends me texts, 'Nine days til kissing — here it comes.'"

Aniston chimed in with a laugh, "Get ready."

She also said that she had one rule when it came to smooching Sandler: "I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit."

“Murder Mystery” follows a longtime married couple who get framed for murder while they’re unlikely guests on a billionaire’s yacht in Europe. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Fox News caught up with the stars last week and asked them who they would pin a murder on if given the chance.

Sandler, 52, was quick to answer: Rob Schneider.

“It would be fun to hurt him. It would be fun to see him behind bars. And I would visit him every 10-15 years and say, 'I'm sorry I did this to you,'” Sandler told us.

“Oh yeah, you’d have to have some fun with Rob,” Aniston, 50, said.

When asked what Schneider ever did to deserve the blame in the hypothetical whodunit, Sandler simply said, “Nothing! That’s the beauty of this joke.”

Schneider wasted no time responding to Sandler's admission, issuing a warning to his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star in a comment to Fox News on Friday.

“I know all of Adam’s secrets for 30 years and that’s why he’d like nothing more than [to] lock me away for a crime he’d like to commit: taking away Kevin James’ Happy Meal!” Schneider teased.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.