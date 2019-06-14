Jennifer Aniston reveals who she has a crush on: 'He's like a silver fox'

Jennifer Aniston might be happily single but that doesn't mean she's not looking.

The 50-year-old "Murder Mystery" star stopped by "The Talk" on Friday to chat about her new Netflix movie and also tease some details about her upcoming series on Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+.

During her appearance, Aniston admitted that all of the ladies on "The Morning Show" set had a huge crush on "The Office"s Steve Carell.

"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston said. "And he just came in and no one expected, you know ... everybody was so cute, and he's so shy and fantastic. He's just better with age, it's amazing."

Also starring in the highly-anticipated series is 43-year-old Reese Witherspoon. Back in March, they all made an appearance at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., to talk about the new project.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon revealed. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

While Carell joked that everyone is going to love his character: "He is bold and dynamic. He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and America loves him."

"The Morning Show" also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup.