Jennifer Aniston had one requirement for Adam Sandler kissing scenes in 'Murder Mystery'

Jennifer Aniston had one rule for her kissing scenes in Netflix’s "Murder Mystery" with co-star Adam Sandler.

“I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit,” the actress said in a joint interview this week. "Conditioned."

Sandler said kissing his longtime friend on camera wasn't all that awkward, except when his wife Jackie and children were on set and encouraging him a little too much.

'MURDER MYSTERY' STARS JENNIFER ANISTON, ADAM SANDLER SAY WHO THEY WOULD PIN A MURDER ON

“The only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side going, ’Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!” he joked. “They (Jackie and the kids) watched the kissing. They love it. They love Aniston, and they want her to have good things and they say, ‘Give her something nice.’”

“That was awkward,” Aniston agreed.

“Murder Mystery” follows a longtime married couple who get framed for murder while they’re unlikely guests on a billionaire’s yacht in Europe. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Fox News caught up with the stars last week and asked them who they would pin a murder on if given the chance.

Sandler, 52, was quick to answer: Rob Schneider.

JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS WHO SHE HAS A CRUSH ON: 'HE'S LIKE A SILVER FOX'

“It would be fun to hurt him. It would be fun to see him behind bars. And I would visit him every 10-15 years and say, 'I'm sorry I did this to you,'” Sandler told us.

“Oh yeah, you’d have to have some fun with Rob,” Aniston, 50, said.

When asked what Schneider ever did to deserve the blame in the hypothetical whodunit, Sandler simply said, “Nothing! That’s the beauty of this joke.”

Schneider wasted no time responding to Sandler's admission, issuing a warning to his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star in a comment to Fox News on Friday.

ROB SCHNEIDER HITS BACK AT ADAM SANDLER, SAYS ‘IT WOULD BE FUN’ TO PIN HIM FOR MURDER: ‘I KNOW HIS SECRETS’

“I know all of Adam’s secrets for 30 years and that’s why he’d like nothing more than [to] lock me away for a crime he’d like to commit: taking away Kevin James’ Happy Meal!” Schneider teased.

Fox News' Julius Young and the Associated Press contributed to this report.