Jennie Garth fires back at fans who criticized her for not posting Luke Perry tribute: ‘Please don’t judge’

“Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth clapped back at fans who criticized her for not posting a tribute to onetime co-star Luke Perry, who died Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke days before.

On Friday, in light of International Women's Day, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her three daughters -- Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12.

“These women,” she captioned the post, which marked the first time she posted on the photo-sharing platform since Perry’s death.

But fans were quick to criticize Garth, 46, for sharing a photo of her daughters instead of the actor, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women,” Garth wrote in response, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

She continued: “His [Perry’s] kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a [expletive] about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool.”

Following his death, Perry’s fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Jason Priestley and Tiffani Thiessen paid tribute to the actor, as did many cast members from the hit teen drama “Riverdale,” on which Perry recently played Archie Andrews’ father Fred.