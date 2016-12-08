Jenni Rivera to Face Trial for Cash Smuggling

Mexican Singer Jenni Rivera has been ordered to face trial for failing to declare thousands of dollars.

Rivera was stopped at Mexico City’s International Airport carrying $52,167. She had only declared $20,000.

Rivera says a judge ruled she could be free while the trial proceeds but must report to court ever week. She also did not specify if she will move permanently to Mexico or fly in every week from her home in Los Angeles.

The singer of hit songs "Contraband" and "Guilty or Innocent" said Tuesday that she would present evidence to prove that it was all an innocent mistake.