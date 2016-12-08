Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update December 16, 2016

Jenni Rivera to Face Trial for Cash Smuggling

By | Fox News
PhotoÃÂ©2010: The Grosby Group Las Vegas, Sept. 16, 2010 EXCLUSIVO JENNI RIVERA y su esposo ESTEBAN LOAIZA salen del Coliseo del Ceasar's Palace, tras asistir al concierto de Luis Miguel. Pgpg68

PhotoÃÂ©2010: The Grosby Group Las Vegas, Sept. 16, 2010 EXCLUSIVO JENNI RIVERA y su esposo ESTEBAN LOAIZA salen del Coliseo del Ceasar's Palace, tras asistir al concierto de Luis Miguel. Pgpg68 (The Grosby Group)

Mexican Singer Jenni Rivera has been ordered to face trial for failing to declare thousands of dollars.

Rivera was stopped at Mexico City’s International Airport carrying $52,167. She had only declared $20,000.

Rivera says a judge ruled she could be free while the trial proceeds but must report to court ever week. She also did not specify if she will move permanently to Mexico or fly in every week from her home in Los Angeles.

The singer of hit songs "Contraband" and "Guilty or Innocent" said Tuesday that she would present evidence to prove that it was all an innocent mistake.