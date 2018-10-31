Jenna Jameson celebrates 18 months of breastfeeding her daughter

Jenna Jameson is celebrating 18 months of breastfeeding her baby daughter, Batel Lu.

On Tuesday, the former adult film star shared a post dedicated to her daughter and they're "incredible bond," which featured an image of the mom snuggling with Batel Lu on the couch while she breastfed her.

The proud mother wrote in the Instagram caption, "18 months nursing this little angel. I can’t describe the incredible bond full-term breastfeeding creates. It’s hard work, time-consuming and sometimes frustrating... but I wouldn’t change one second."

Jameson hasn't been shy about documenting her new-mom journey on social media. In addition to sharing different photos about breastfeeding and caring for her daughter, the 44-year-old has also shared photos about her post-baby weight loss struggle, documenting her nearly 70 lb weight loss for her followers.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale," Jameson captioned another photo. "I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher."

She continued, “I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

The mother also opened about her battle with loose skin from her weight loss, which was her main inspiration for going back to the gym with the goal of building back muscle.

In a side-by-side Instagram post, Jameson showed off her loose skin and spoke candidly about the pressures of being a perfect mother, which she said were unrealistic expectations.

“Yes I’m trying to make the most of my legs in this pic… but if you look you can see the loose skin. I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten,” the star said in her post. “I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular. Let me know your thoughts."

In another post about motherhood expectations, the star wrote, “We are expected to be amazing moms, SnapBack from hard pregnancies in 6 weeks, juggle careers and kids ballet classes and baseball games, be amazing lovers and never complain oh and shower. I have begun to forgive myself for not meeting every goal and perception. Since I’ve allowed myself room to breathe, I’ve blossomed... into a patient, grateful mother. ”