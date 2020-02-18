'Step Up' star Jenna Dewan, Tony winner Steve Kazee announce engagement

Wedding bells are ringing!

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee both took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their engagement.

Dewan, 39, who played Nora Clark in the 2006 film, "Step Up," and Kazee, 44, who won a best lead actor Tony Award in 2012 for his role in the musical "Once," both shared the same photo, capturing the pair during an intimate kiss while Dewan shows off her massive rock.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan wrote in the caption.

Kazee, on the other hand, wrote, "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

Some of the couple's famous pals offered their congratulations in the comment section.

"Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people on the planet," actress Nikki Reed wrote. "Forever and ever."

"Congratulations to both of you beautiful souls, you two are a true reflection of soul mates and love," wrote Rumer Willis. "So happy for you."

Willis also commented on Kazee's post, saying, "Yes!!!! Congratulations you two. So incredibly happy for you!!"

The two are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People in a statement.

Dewan and Kazee have been romantically linked since October 2018, just before Dewan officially filed for divorce from actor Channing Tatum.