Jen Shah's prison sentence reduced by one year

Jen Shah’s prison sentence has been reduced by a year.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star is now expected to be released from prison in August 2028, after she was initially sentenced to 6½ years in January, according to the National Bureau of Prisons website. Her initial release date was August 2029.

It is unclear why Shah's release date was moved up.

"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday. "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."

Shah pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.

Shah and her longtime assistant, Stuart Smith, were "each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years," the Department of Justice said in a release published at the time of their arrests.

The 49-year-old reality star detailed her emotional struggles after reporting to prison last month.

"I want to run back into my husband's arms, because I know he will make this nightmare end," Shah wrote in a journal entry shared on Instagram by her husband, Sharrieff, whom she shares two children with, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

"I feel physically sick. I feel like I don't belong here. I thought I could do this but I've decided I can't. I want to go home right now, but I know that is impossible. Please Allah help me, please."

Shah initially pleaded not guilty in 2021 but entered a guilty plea one year later as part of an agreement in which a money laundering charge was dropped. She agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and also pay restitution up to $9.5 million.

Shah and Smith allegedly used third-party names for their business entities, according to the initial indictment. The pair allegedly told victims to use encrypted messages as forms of communication and instructed users to send payments to offshore accounts.

"Shah’s fraud scheme targeted and exploited vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. She and her co-conspirators built their publicly lavish lifestyles on the false promises of financial independence offered to their victims – victims who, to them, were merely ‘leads’ to be bought and sold," said Ivan J. Arvelo, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York.

"Shah’s crimes have had deep, lasting impacts on the lives of her victims, and today’s significant sentence and forfeiture reflects the seriousness of her crimes."

Shah is serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Federal Prison Camp Bryan for comment.

