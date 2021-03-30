‘Real Housewives' star Jen Shah arrested on federal fraud charges

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah, has been hit with federal charges stemming from allegations she conspired to commit wire fraud and laundered money connected to a purported telemarketing scam, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Shah, 47, was arrested and taken into federal custody on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Utah on the indictment which came down from a Manhattan federal court.

Also named in the alleged scheme is Stuart Smith, 43, who has appeared on the popular Bravo reality series alongside Shah as her "first assistant." Smith of Lehi, Utah, was also arrested.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss alleged in a statement.

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes," the memorandum reads.

Reps for Shah and Bravo had no comment when reached by Fox News on Tuesday, while calls and emails to Smith went unreturned.

It was not clear who would represent Shah and Smith during an initial appearance in federal court in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Furthermore, prosecutors say Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their "success," which they claim is all fake and was for show. "In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," added New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh.

The New York Police Department said the number of victims Shah and Smith have allegedly duped stand in the "hundreds" and press that the alleged fraud had been perpetuated for nearly a decade – when it first started in 2012 and ran until as recently as this month.

"These individuals allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal scheme was brought to an end," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in the statement.

Shah and Smith are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 – a penalty which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Shah is in the main cast of the Bravo program, which completed its first season in February.

During the "Housewives" reunion, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen asked Shah about her businesses.

"My background is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, so our company does advertising," she said at the time. "We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you’re shopping online or on the internet, and something pops, we have the algorithm behind why you’re getting served that ad."

Shah maintained that her businesses require ample moving pieces to keep churning and added of her multiple assistants: "I need a lot of help, you know? They all do different things," Shah explained.

"I run a lot of different companies and businesses, and a lot of them have different roles in the companies."

