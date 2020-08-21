Jen Selter stuns in cheeky bikini beach snap: 'Look at the sunset'

Social media fitness model Jen Selter is encouraging her fan base to “look at the sky” while flaunting her svelte figure in another beach snap.

The viral star and nutrition fanatic took to Instagram on Thursday and showed herself catching a few rays on the beach as the sun set beautifully in the backdrop.

MODEL JEN SELTER KICKED OFF AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT SPAT

“I’m such a ‘look at the sky’ look at the ‘sunset’ type of person... who feels me?!” Selter captioned the time-lapse post in which she dons a pink bikini and shows off her curves.

QA: INSTAGRAM STAR JEN SELTER 'PLAYING THE FIELD AND HAVING A BLAST'

“I’ve never met a sunset I didn’t like,” the “belfie” queen tells the camera at the end of the video shared to her more than 12.5 million Instagram followers.

Selter just celebrated turning 27 on Aug. 8 and rang in the big day in quarantine style.

'BELFIE' QUEEN JEN SELTER REVEALS THE SECRET TO HER TONED PHYSIQUE

“They say hold onto your inner child as you grow older 27 baby!!,” she captioned a celebration video. “Definitely doesn’t feel the same this year but I’m very grateful. How have you been celebrating your quarantine birthdays?”