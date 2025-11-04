Jelly Roll and wife remain faithful during difficult journey to get pregnant: 'We put it in God's hands'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are keeping faith as they continue their journey to expand their family.

During a candid conversation with Maury Povich on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — opened up about her ongoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey and her hopes of becoming a mother.

Bunnie, 40, said, "It is tough, but at the same time, it’s like, you just put it in God’s hands. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. And if not, we can always adopt. I’m totally open to adoption too, and so is my husband."

Povich also reflected on his own journey with his wife, relating it to Bunnie’s experience.

"We went through the same stuff that you and Jelly Roll have gone through," Povich said.

He recalled his and wife Connie Chung’s fertility struggles, sharing, "We tried to get pregnant. I’m telling you, this is over 30 years ago. So Connie had to take time off from CBS and it became a big story that we were trying to get pregnant."

Ultimately, the longtime television couple decided to adopt after realizing they "couldn’t do it."

"That decision was the best I could have made," Povich said.

Bunnie has documented her fertility journey over the past year, offering fans emotional glimpses into both the struggles and small victories along the way.

In June, Bunnie celebrated what she called a "huge win" on Instagram, posting a tearful video of the moment she received long-awaited news from her doctor.

"When you just got the call you’ve been waiting on for five months since this IVF journey started," she captioned the emotional clip. "All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, ‘Here.’"

Bunnie quickly clarified she wasn’t expecting just yet, explaining, "This is not a pregnancy announcement — we won’t announce that. This is just a huge win for us."

Bunnie and Jelly Roll — born Jason DeFord — tied the knot in 2016. She later stepped into a maternal role for Jelly Roll’s two children from previous relationships: daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy.

